Gut dysbiosis: People with IBS lack 'good bacteria' in their gut

Woman Suffering from a Stomach Pain.— Pexels

Around 5%-10% of people in the world have Irritable Bowel Syndrome, according to About IBS. It can drastically lower a person's quality of life and has symptoms that include bloating, diarrhoea, constipation, and stomach pain.

The American College of Gastroenterology believes changes in how the nerves and muscles control sensation and movement in the intestinal system may be a factor in IBS, despite the fact that experts are unsure of what causes it. A difference in the number of "good" and "bad" bacteria in the stomach may potentially be a factor. Research on the connections between the gut microbiome and IBS, however, has shown mixed results.

Now, researchers from Korea have discovered a definite correlation between IBS and decreased microbiome diversity in a new case-control study and cross- and mega-cohort analysis. On January 19, Microbiology Spectrum released an article containing their findings.

The data of 567 persons with IBS and 487 people without the illness was analysed by the researchers to examine the links between the gut biome and IBS. The researchers integrated the data sets using a uniform data processing method and discovered that the bacterial diversity was lower in patients with IBS than in healthy people. The scientists also discovered that there were differences in the abundance of 21 bacterial species between the two groups.

The study's conclusions imply that gut microbial imbalances, or gut dysbiosis, seem to be related to IBS. The researchers point out that it is uncertain whether gut dysbiosis is the root of the problem. Therefore, more investigation is required to ascertain if alterations in the gut biome have a role in the emergence of IBS.

How to improve gut biome health

Although a variety of variables can affect the diversity and abundance of the gut biome, there are a few ways to enhance it.

These include maintaining a balanced diet and ingesting foods high in probiotics like yoghurt, kombucha, and sauerkraut. Modifying one's lifestyle to include less stress, more exercise, and avoiding the overuse of antibiotics may also benefit the health of the gut microbiome.

