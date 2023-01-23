Alec Baldwin will not be charged with shooting of ‘Rust’ director

Alec Baldwin will no longer faces charges over the shooting injury of ‘Rust’ director Joel Souza, it has been reported.
The latest update was made by the New Mexico district attorney after Baldwin, 64, was charged with involuntary manslaughter over the death of the film’s cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
The Santa Fe D.A’s office told TMZ that there's just no crime when it comes to the Souza incident. The statement further added that Baldwin will not be facing a charge over the injury as there is no “unintentional battery” charge that would apply in the case
Battery generally requires proof of intention and prosecutors are not alleging Baldwin intentionally fired the bullet. The case against Baldwin is rooted in alleged recklessness.
Rust shooting incident killed Hutchins, 42, when a prop gun went off during rehearsals on the set in October 2021.
Joel was hospitalized after he was injured by the same bullet that killed Hutchins.
Baldwin is still facing an involuntary manslaughter over the death of Hutchins. Rust head armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed also faces the same charge, and both face a maximum of five years in prison if found guilty.
Mel B received MBE – Member of the Order of the British Empire, from Prince William in 2022
Ryan Reynolds and Nathan Fillion co-starred together in ’90s sitcom called ‘Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place’
Ajay Devgn last featured in 'Drishyam 2'
Prince Harry’s friend Gayle King thinks that King Charles and Prince William have been left ‘very angry’ by...
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas in July last year two decades after their first breakup
The conspiracy theory related to Sam Smith and Adele has been doing rounds on the Internet for quite some time