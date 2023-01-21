Lahore Qalandars to prepare for PSL 8 from February 4

Lahore Qalanders celebrating their victory in PSL 2022 on February 27, 2022. — AFP

Champions of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022, Lahore Qalandars, will begin their campaign for the tournament’s eighth edition from February 4 in the ‘Heart of Pakistan’ their home city.

As part of the preparations, a six-day training camp will be organised under the state-of-the-art facilities of Qalandars High-Performance Centre, Lahore.

The whole Qalandars squad including Shaheen Shah Afridi, the captain, will feature in the camp which will conclude on February 9.

Director of Cricket Operations Lahore Qalandars, Aaqib Javed, has stated that the six-day camp will include a couple of intra-squad practice matches and some rigorous net sessions.

“We have planned an extensive PSL campaign to defend the title, as such, all our local players are reporting on February 4 in Lahore,” Javed said in a video released on Qalandar’s Twitter page.

“A six-day long training session will facilitate players to get themselves reunited and geared up again.

“Lahore Qalandars is a family and we are in constant touch with our overseas players to bring them in the camp as soon as possible,” a separate press release quoted Aqib.

Lahore Qalandars will lock horns with 2021 champions Multan Sultans in the opening match of the tournament at the Multan Cricket Stadium on February 13 following a vibrant opening ceremony.

The title holders will then take on their great rivals, Karachi Kings, in a fan-favourite tie at the National Bank Cricket Arena on February 19.

Following this, in their third round-robin clash, the Shaheen Shah Afridi-led side will face Quetta Gladiators at the same venue two days later.

Moreover, the Qalandars will play five of the 10 matches at their home ground, while the remaining five matches will be played at three different venues.

Lahore Qalandars squad

Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, David Wiese, Abdullah Shafique, Harry Brook, Kamran Ghulam, Zaman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, Liam Dawson, Dilbar Hussain, Mirza Tahir Baig, Ahmed Danlyal, Shawaiz Irfan, Jordan Cox, Jalat Khan