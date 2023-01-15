Pakistan will progress only when establishment works for rule of law: Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. — Twitter/@PTIofficial/File

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday said that the crisis-hit Pakistan’s situation would improve only when the "establishment starts working for rule of law".

During an interaction with journalists in Lahore, Khan said no one could stop the country from progressing if the Pakistan Army "plays its positive role”.

Commenting on the establishment’s interference in the country’s politics, he claimed, “The establishment is a reality and it is above the law.”

Replying to a question, the PTI leader hoped that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir to ensure transparent elections in the country.

“[I] hope the serving army chief would ensure transparent [general] elections. The amount of power that the military has is not possessed by any other institution,” the PTI chief said.

Talking about his fears of political engineering ahead of the general elections due this year, the former premier said his party would resist if attempts to reduce their mandate are made in Punjab highlighting that his members were being provoked against him and asked to join the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

“Political engineering is still underway, which is why the [different factions] of the MQM-P [Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan] has been merged,” he said.

The PTI chief continues to stick to his rhetoric against the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), insisting that he "is ready for every discussion” but against giving the NRO to his opponents. He also stands on his claim regarding Hussain Haqqani — the former ambassador to the United States.

Earlier this month, Imran Khan accused General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa of hiring the services of Haqqani for lobbying in the US against the PTI's government in the summer of 2021.

He also underlined the need for approaching the International Monetary Fund (IMF) claiming fears of a “default”.

“At the moment, we are either at default or have the IMF option. It would be better in this situation if we go to the IMF,” the ousted premier added.