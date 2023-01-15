King Charles approves award of Gold Medal for Poetry for year 2022

King Charles has approved the award of Gold Medal for Poetry for the year 2022 to Selima Hill.



This is the first Gold Medal for Poetry to be presented in the King’s name since his Accession.

The Poetry Medal Committee, chaired by the Poet Laureate Simon Armitage, recommended Selima Hill as the recipient of the Medal for 2022 on the basis of her body of work, and what continues to be a flourishing and strengthening creativity, with special recognition for Gloria: Selected Poems, a compilation from her first ten collections, published by Bloodaxe Books in 2008.

The Gold Medal for Poetry was established by King George V in 1933 at the suggestion of the then Poet Laureate, John Masefield, and is awarded for excellence in poetry.

Each year’s recipient is from the United Kingdom or a Commonwealth realm.

Selima Hill published her first book of poems Saying Hello At The Station in 1984 and has produced a further nineteen collections since then.