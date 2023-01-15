Andrew Tate disciple who promotes toxic masculinity revealed to be civil servant

FileFootage

Andrew Tate’s one disciple has been unmasked as a civil servant who preached toxic masculinity, reported The Mirror.



The outlet reported that Mathew Hyman is influenced by the controversial former kick-boxer as he shares problematic advice to his followers on Instagram.

The publication reported that Mathew urged men to restrict women from using social media apps.

The publication met his girlfriend who said: “I could be happy as a stay-at-home mum if the relationship was right.”

Mathew told The Mirror: “This generation with its movements like Me Too has produced feminine men who don’t know how to be a male.

“Too many men think they have to kiss her backside when they should be asserting themselves. A woman doesn’t have to like you, if she respects you she’ll sleep with you.

“What I’m trying to do is to build confidence, teach the man his true worth and to be his true self.

“Despite all the criticism and hatred thrown towards me, I can’t see how that can be a bad thing.”

Meanwhile, the investigation in the sexual assault and human trafficking charges against Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate continues. The Romanian authorities have recently taken Andrew’s luxurious cars into the custody.