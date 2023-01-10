Rana Sanaullah, Tarar denied entry into Punjab Assembly

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah speaking during a press conference in Lahore on January 10, 2023. — YouTube screengrab/Geo News Live

Punjab's political crisis intensified Tuesday as security personnel denied entry to Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar into the Punjab Assembly.



The police contingent that reached the legislative, along with the security officials refused to open the parking gate, barring the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders from entering. Despite the police and assembly staff's attempt to stop several vehicles, the PML-N MPAs forced opened the parking lot's gate.

Speaking on the occasion, Tarar said that they have been told that the federal ministers will not be allowed to enter Punjab Assembly.

"How can they stop the ministers from entering the assembly?" questioned the SAPM.

He said that Sanaullah including other leaders will come inside the assembly.

Meanwhile, the interior minister said during a press conference flanked by other party leaders that the security agencies were also told to not let them enter the assembly, however, they refused to follow the "illegal" orders.

"The IG Punjab was also asked to prevent us from entering but he refused to implement the orders," said the PML-N leader, adding that they are using these tactics because they are aware that they do not have the numbers for the vote of confidence.

The interior minister said that this move to stop the members from entering the assembly will be "unconstitutional and illegal". He added that the Punjab CM will have to take a vote of confidence.

The PML-N leader warned that the governor rule could also be implemented in this situation.

CM Elahi, his son involved in money laundering

The interior minister also levelled allegations against Chief Minister Parvez Elahi, his son and the frontman, saying the three have been involved in money laundering of Rs3,000 billion.

Sanaullah said that the agencies have carried out a preliminary inquiry into this matter, adding that the Imran Khan-led group was also a part of this practice.

On January 3, the Federal Investigation Agency started action against alleged frontmen of Moonis Elahi.

According to FIA sources, the agency has initiated an inquiry into the suspicious transactions in the accounts of the alleged frontmen.

Further, after the money was transferred, the details of the bank accounts of the three persons do not match their profiles. The three persons are also mentioned in the money laundering case filed in the court against Moonis.

The PML-N leader said that CM Elahi bought dollars and smuggled them abroad, deeming him responsible for the increasing value of the greenback.

Sanaullah said that Moonis — who is currently outside Pakistan — should come back and give answers.

World standing with PM

Moreover, the interior minister talked said that the world is standing beside Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after Pakistan managed to secure over $10.5 billion in flood pledges.

"The world helped Pakistan beyond expectations which shows that the world believes in the coalition government," added Sanaullah. He said that this is a slap on the faces of those who used to say that Pakistan would default.

"This aid will help the country come out of the disaster caused by Imran Khan," said the PML-N leader.