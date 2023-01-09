Shahroz Sabzwari, Syra Yousuf appears together ‘we’re keeping things decent’

Shahroz Sabzwari, Syra Yousuf's 'Babylicious' trailer comes out tomorrow

Shahroz Sabzwari and Syra Yousuf got divorced a few years ago. Their relationship was talk of the town for a brief amount of time but both of them refrained from talking about it. However, now when they are appearing together in Babylicious, the lost story has refreshed itself.

Something Haute took an interview of the stars and when they were asked how they feel to appear together on screen when so much has changed, to which Syra replied that they are keeping things ‘decent’.





She also said that their daughter Nooreh is one of the reasons why they haven’t made anything ugly and they are both professional people so they prioritize work. Shahroz seemed to agree with her.

Shahroz and Syra took to their Instagram accounts earlier today to promote trailer of Babylicious which comes out tomorrow.







