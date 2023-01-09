Brooklyn Beckham melts hearts with special tribute to Nicola Peltz on birthday

Brooklyn Beckham melts hearts with special tribute to wife Nicola Peltz on birthday

Brooklyn Beckham sent lovely wishes to wife Nicola Peltz on her birthday as he credited her for "changing his life" in heartwarming tribute.

Taking to Instagram, son of former football legend David Beckham and Victoria Beckham dropped a video from the Transformers star’s birthday bash.

Wishing his ladylove an “early” birthday, the aspiring chef gushed over Nicola as he penned how “lucky” he is to be able to wake up to her “gorgeous” face.

"Happy early birthday to the woman that changed my life,” Brooklyn captioned the sweet reel featuring Nicola who just turned 28.

He added, “I love you so much baby and I am so lucky to be able to wake up to your gorgeous face every morning."

"Hope you have the most amazing birthday because you deserve the world,” Brooklyn added in his gushing tribute for his wife.

Re-sharing the story on her social media handle, Nicola showered love on her husband, writing, “My better half I love you.”

This comes amid reports that Nicola and Brooklyn’s mother Victoria Beckham are still feuding despite displaying a united front at her Paris Fashion Week show.