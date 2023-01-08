Jessi J talks ‘overwhelming’ emotions and hiding pregnancy: ‘I can’t sleep’

File Footage

Jessi J has just shared her soul with social media after announcing the joy and terror of motherhood, that is at her doorstep.



The singer shared these heartstring-tugging thoughts to Instagram Stories and admitted, “As I lay here (2am) can't sleep.”

“Thinking about today and the overwhelming amount of love and support I am feeling. I can't help but think about all the women and men still struggling with loss and infertility.”

“It feels so strange to be on this side after being told I would never get pregnant, to pregnancy loss to then being pregnant and how quickly it is all happening.”

She also admitted, “My mind hasn't fully processed that it's actually happening some days which is why I kept it quiet for so long.”

“The anxiety in the beginning was overwhelming and I felt like I had my eyes closed just hoping it all would continue to go well. Which in moments I still very much have whilst allowing myself to feel the joy and celebration of this experience.”

“I don't even know what my point is tbh. (sic)” Jessi also added.

“I just am still with you and I haven't forgotten about any of it. I still want to hug anyone struggling. I don't take a second of this for granted and continue to pray for a safe landing of this magical baby everyday.”

“I know I have been blessed with the biggest gift I will ever receive and I pray more than anything you get yours. However that looks. Love you. (sic)”