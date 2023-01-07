 
Saturday January 07, 2023
Entertainment

Jeremy Renner thanks medical team in recovery update, a day before 52nd birthday

Jeremy Renner is continuing to give updates on his health from the hospital following a New Year's Day snowplow accident.

By Web Desk
January 07, 2023

Jeremy Renner seems in good spirits as he updates on his recovery following a New Year’s Day snowplough accident.

On Friday, January 6, 2023, the Hawkeye actor posted an image of his Instagram story surrounded by hospital staff alongside a message of gratitude.

“Thank you renowned medical ICU team for beginning this journey,” he wrote alongside the image with a series of prayer emojis beneath the photo.

The post also comes a day before the actor celebrates his 52nd birthday.

According to People Magazine, the post is the third the Marvel actor shared from the hospital as he recovers from the severe injuries he suffered in a snowplough accident earlier this month, after which he was airlifted from his home to a hospital on January 1, 2023, and underwent surgery the following day.

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said in a press conference on January 3, 2023, that Renner was helping a family member get a “stuck” vehicle out of the estimated 3 feet of snowfall from the night before when the incident occurred.