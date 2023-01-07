Olivia Wilde heavily 'flirting' with Brad Pitt after Harry Styles breakup

Olivia Wilde seemingly has her heart on sleeve for Brad Pitt.

After her breakup with Harry Styles, the director is reportedly flirting with Pitt, with whom she first met on the sets of their movie Babylon.

"Olivia and Brad got on well during filming and things were a bit flirty at times, plus their chemistry has been a talking point as they promote the movie," an insider claimed.

"Olivia is a fan of Brad and he fits the bill perfectly as a rebound guy – if not something more.

"Brad’s playing it cool, but Olivia’s pretty keen. She’s dropping serious hints about getting to know one another better," the source told Heat.

Olivia is thought to "still be sad" about losing 28-year-old Harry but has accepted it is time to move on.