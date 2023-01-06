Billie Eilish details her ‘The Office’ obsession, ‘It’s playing on my phone at all times’

Billie Eilish is a huge The Office fan as she admitted that she has watched the comedy sitcom over 30 times.

The Happier Than Ever singer joined Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey on their rewatch podcast Office Ladies for the Jan. 5 episode and detailed how much the show has influenced her life.

Eilish said, "I've seen it so many times, I have it all memorized, like all the lines memorized and all the visuals memorized."

“It’s playing only on my phone. I don’t watch it on anything else. It’s playing on my phone at all times. When I’m in the shower, I can’t have any silence guys, I have it sitting outside the shower,” explained the Lovely singer.

Eilish continued saying, “When I’m getting dressed, when I’m eating food, when I put on makeup, when I do my hair…I was rearranging my closet a couple of months ago and it was just in my pocket. I couldn’t even see it. It was just in my pocket and the audio was playing and it’s like I listen to it like it’s a podcast.”

Moreover, The Office was also part of Eilish’s childhood including the funny pranks. “This last June, we were in Ireland. I’m in my hotel and I get flowers delivered to my room and it has a little letter on it. And it’s this really, really sweet letter and it says ‘from Bono.’ And I was like, ‘Why would Bono, who’s from Scranton…’” she recalled a hilarious anecdote.

New episodes of Office Ladies come out weekly on Wednesdays.