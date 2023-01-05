Brooklyn Beckham receives flak over his ‘best Sunday roast’ video

Brooklyn Beckham was recently trolled as he posted a ‘Michelin-styled’ video of him making a Sunday roast.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the 23-year-old chef gave fans a step-by-step guide to making the best dish.

The chef started out by smearing butter and garlic on a huge roasting joint and then put it in the oven. Towards the end of the video, Brooklyn took a bite and said: “Just like a have it in England. The best Sunday roast.”

However, his followers seemed unimpressed with the recipe as one wrote: “I don't think I would eat meat like that', while another added: 'Might as well bite the cow while it's grazing.”



A third admitted: “Kind of rare” while a fourth slammed the chef: “Way too much oil”.

Moreover, a fan criticised the use of butter in the meal by writing: “Heart attack on a plate.”