Hailey Bieber and husband Justin Bieber enjoy dinner with BFF Kendall Jenner in Aspen

Hailey Bieber was snapped holding hands with husband Justin Bieber in a night out with best friend Kendall Jenner, and Anastasia Karanikolaou.
On Thursday, December 29, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber walked toward a restaurant, holding hands, with best friend and supermodel Kendall Jenner, walking beside them.
According to Daily Mail, the lovebirds enjoyed dinner in a restaurant in Aspen, Colorado.
Despite the freezing temperatures, Hailey Bieber put on a leggy display in a black denim miniskirt, matching jacket and white fuzzy boots.
The 28 year old model teamed her look with a pair of black sunglasses, gold earrings and light brown hair in a sleek updo.
While her husband, superstar, Justin, 26, was dressed in a Canadian tuxedo, white t-shirt , backwards baseball cap and sneakers.
Kendal Jenner, who has been friends with Hailey for over a decade, stunned in a black leather coat, red polka-dot dress and maroon crocodile boots.
She wrapped a large wool scarf around her neck and received a helping hand from a security guard while walking down an icy sidewalk.
Karanikolaou, who is besties with Kendall's younger sister Kylie Jenner, wore a low-cut silver jumpsuit, black furry coat and high heels.
