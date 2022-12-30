In emails to Charles, Prince Harry mentioned when he will give up Sussex title

Prince Harry said his plan to move to South Africa was scrapped after it was leaked to the media and became a public debate.

In the fifth episode of his Netflix documentary, He said that "When plans like that become public debate, nine times out of 10 it's gonna fail."

He said, "By the time I was speaking to my father from Canada, the family and their people knew that we were trying to find a different way of working for a minium of two years."

Harry said he was reluctant to share his plan with his father in writing.

"He (Charles)says 'can you put that in writing?' And I said 'I'd rather not because of what happened last time, said Harry.

The Duke of Sussex added, "He (Charles) says I can't do anything unless you put that in writing.'Sent him emails on 1st, 2nd and 3rd January."

He added, "And in one of those I had mentioned that 'you know if this was not gonna work out then we will be willing to relinquish Sussex titles if need be. So that was the plan."