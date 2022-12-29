Controversial tweets: Islamabad court extends Swati's judicial remand for 14 days

Police personnel escort PTI Senator Azam Khan Swati during his court hearing in controversial tweets case. — Online

A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Monday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati for two more weeks in the controversial tweets case filed against him.



Swati has been behind bars since November 27, when he was arrested for the second time for using abusive language against the top military brass, including former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa. The septuagenarian hurled swear words at Bajwa.

The police couldn't submit the challan for the case against Swati as yet.

The court, while extending the senator's judicial remand, adjourned the hearing till January 12.

The incarcerated politician had been sent on 14-day judicial remand to Adiala Jail on December 1, two days prior to the expiry of his physical remand obtained by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Cases against Swati

Swati is booked in multiple cases across the country for his controversial tweets against senior military officers.



Initially, the senator was arrested by the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) on October 13 after he posted a hateful and threatening message against the then-army chief, judiciary, and other state institutions on his official Twitter account.

He had secured bail in that case, but on November 27, the FIA arrested him again for using abusive language against the top military brass, including Gen (retd) Bajwa.

On December 2, Balochistan police arrested Swati in a similar case registered against him in Quetta. At the time of his arrest, he was already on judicial remand in Adiala Jail and was shifted to Quetta under a transit remand acquired by the Balochistan police.

Later, the Balochistan High Court (BHC) ordered the quashing of all cases registered against the senator in the province. Once BHC issued the order, the Sindh Police took the senator into custody over the issue of controversial tweets.

The senator then approached the Sindh High Court for bail. The court also directed the quashing of all cases registered against the senator in the province.

Following the orders, Islamabad Police took the senator into its custody and brought him to the federal capital on December 15. He is still in custody and has filed for release on bail in the Islamabad High Court as well.