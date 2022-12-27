



Khloe Kardashian shares cryptic messages amid Tristan Thompson drama

Khloe Kardashian has recently shared her views about this “tough year” in the light of becoming a single mother and public breakup in 2022.

On Tuesday, the Good American co-founder took to Instagram Stories and posted “cryptic quotes” about “meeting the most broken version” of herself “but also the strongest”.

It is pertinent to mention that Khloe had gone through a lot this year as her then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson fathered a child with another woman.

The mom-of-two put up another quote, which read, “Babe, may the tears you cried in 2022 water the seeds you're planting in 2023.”

Khloe also re-shared a post from The Peaceful Page, which spoke about challenges she had to face in the public eye.

“A difficult truth to accept is that no matter what you choose to do with your life, people will judge, so just do you,” it said.

In the end, Khloe sent out a prayer to her friends for New Year, adding, “I pray 2023 treats my friends well. I hope they get everything they've been working hard for.”



