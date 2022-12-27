ECP postposes Dec 31 local body polls in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday cancelled the schedule to hold the local government elections in the federal capital, postponing the polls slated for December 31.
ECP announced the decision after a five-member bench reserved its verdict on the local body elections earlier.
This is a developing story and is being updated with more detail.
