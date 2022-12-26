 
Monday December 26, 2022
List of public holidays in Pakistan for 2023

Cabinet Division issues notification listing down public and optional holidays for year 2023

By Web Desk
December 26, 2022
A representational image of a government office. — Twitter/File
The federal government on Monday released a list of the public and optional holidays for the upcoming year, 2023.

An official notification was also issued by the Cabinet Division. As per the notification, the public and optional holidays for Muslims and minorities in Pakistan for calendar year 2023 are as under: 

SR No Name of occasion  
Days
Dates 
1
Kashmir DaySunday 
February 5
2Pakistan DayThursday  
March 23
3Eid-ul-FitrSaturday, Sunday, Monday 
April 22,23,24 
4Labour DayMonday  
May 1
5Eid-ul-AzhaThursday, Friday, Saturday 
June 29,30, July 1 
6Ashura (9th, 10th Muharram)Thursday, Friday 
July 27, 28
7Independence DayMonday 
August 14
8Eid Milad-un-NabiThursday 
September 28 
9Allama Iqbal DayThursday 
November 9
10Quaid-e-Azam Day/Christmas 
Monday
December 25
11Day after Christmas 
TuesdayDecember 26(Only for Christians)

The following will be bank holidays. On these days, the banks/DFLs/MFBs will remain closed to the public but not to for employees.

Sr NoDate
1January 2 (Monday)
2March 22 (Wednesday)
3July 3 (Monday)

In the case of Muslim festivals, the dates of holidays are based on anticipated dates. They are subject to the moon's appearance, for which the Cabinet Division will issue a separate notification.

Optional Holidays

SR No  
Name of occasion 
Days
Date
1New Year Day
Sunday  
January 1 
2Basant Panchami
Thursday 
 January 26
3Shiv Ratri
Saturday 
February 18
4Shab-e-Mairaj 
Saturday 
February 18
5Holi
Monday 
March 6
6Dulhandi
Tuesday
March 7
7Shab-e-Barat 
Wednesday
March 8
8Good Friday  
Friday
April 7 
9Day After Easter  
Monday
April 10 
10Baisakhi
Friday
April 14 
11Eid-e-Rizwan 
Friday
April 21 
12Buddha Purnima 
Friday
July 7
13Nauroze  
Wednesday 
August 16
14Birthday of Lord Zoroaster 
Monday
August 21 
15Chehlum  
Wednesday
September 6
16Janamashtami 
Thursday
September 7 
17Durga Poja 
Monday
October 23
18Dussehra 
Tuesday
October 24
19Giyarhvi Shareef 
Friday
October 27
20Birthday of Guru Valmik Swami Ji Saturday
October 28
21Diwali 
Sunday 
November 12
22Guru Nanak BirthdayMonday 
November 27