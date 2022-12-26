List of public holidays in Pakistan for 2023

A representational image of a government office. — Twitter/File

The federal government on Monday released a list of the public and optional holidays for the upcoming year, 2023.



An official notification was also issued by the Cabinet Division. As per the notification, the public and optional holidays for Muslims and minorities in Pakistan for calendar year 2023 are as under:

SR No Name of occasion

Days

Dates

1

Kashmir Day Sunday

February 5

2 Pakistan Day Thursday

March 23 3 Eid-ul-Fitr Saturday, Sunday, Monday

April 22,23,24

4 Labour Day Monday

May 1 5 Eid-ul-Azha Thursday, Friday, Saturday

June 29,30, July 1

6 Ashura (9th, 10th Muharram) Thursday, Friday

July 27, 28 7 Independence Day Monday

August 14 8 Eid Milad-un-Nabi Thursday

September 28

9 Allama Iqbal Day Thursday

November 9

10 Quaid-e-Azam Day/Christmas

Monday

December 25

11 Day after Christmas

Tuesday December 26(Only for Christians)



The following will be bank holidays. On these days, the banks/DFLs/MFBs will remain closed to the public but not to for employees.

Sr No Date 1 January 2 (Monday) 2 March 22 (Wednesday) 3 July 3 (Monday)

In the case of Muslim festivals, the dates of holidays are based on anticipated dates. They are subject to the moon's appearance, for which the Cabinet Division will issue a separate notification.



Optional Holidays