List of public holidays in Pakistan for 2023

The federal government on Monday released a list of the public and optional holidays for the upcoming year, 2023.
An official notification was also issued by the Cabinet Division. As per the notification, the public and optional holidays for Muslims and minorities in Pakistan for calendar year 2023 are as under:
|SR No
|Name of occasion
|Days
|Dates
|1
|Kashmir Day
|Sunday
|February 5
|2
|Pakistan Day
|Thursday
|March 23
|3
|Eid-ul-Fitr
|Saturday, Sunday, Monday
|April 22,23,24
|4
|Labour Day
|Monday
|May 1
|5
|Eid-ul-Azha
|Thursday, Friday, Saturday
|June 29,30, July 1
|6
|Ashura (9th, 10th Muharram)
|Thursday, Friday
|July 27, 28
|7
|Independence Day
|Monday
|August 14
|8
|Eid Milad-un-Nabi
|Thursday
|September 28
|9
|Allama Iqbal Day
|Thursday
|November 9
|10
|Quaid-e-Azam Day/Christmas
|Monday
|December 25
|11
|Day after Christmas
|Tuesday
|December 26(Only for Christians)
The following will be bank holidays. On these days, the banks/DFLs/MFBs will remain closed to the public but not to for employees.
|Sr No
|Date
|1
|January 2 (Monday)
|2
|March 22 (Wednesday)
|3
|July 3 (Monday)
In the case of Muslim festivals, the dates of holidays are based on anticipated dates. They are subject to the moon's appearance, for which the Cabinet Division will issue a separate notification.
|SR No
|Name of occasion
|Days
|Date
|1
|New Year Day
|Sunday
|January 1
|2
|Basant Panchami
|Thursday
| January 26
|3
|Shiv Ratri
|Saturday
|February 18
|4
|Shab-e-Mairaj
|Saturday
|February 18
|5
|Holi
|Monday
|March 6
|6
|Dulhandi
|Tuesday
|March 7
|7
|Shab-e-Barat
|Wednesday
|March 8
|8
|Good Friday
|Friday
|April 7
|9
|Day After Easter
|Monday
|April 10
|10
|Baisakhi
|Friday
|April 14
|11
|Eid-e-Rizwan
|Friday
|April 21
|12
|Buddha Purnima
|Friday
|July 7
|13
|Nauroze
|Wednesday
|August 16
|14
|Birthday of Lord Zoroaster
|Monday
|August 21
|15
|Chehlum
|Wednesday
|September 6
|16
|Janamashtami
|Thursday
|September 7
|17
|Durga Poja
|Monday
|October 23
|18
|Dussehra
|Tuesday
|October 24
|19
|Giyarhvi Shareef
|Friday
|October 27
|20
|Birthday of Guru Valmik Swami Ji
|Saturday
|October 28
|21
|Diwali
|Sunday
|November 12
|22
|Guru Nanak Birthday
|Monday
|November 27
Country pledges to uphold Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah's guiding principles of unity, faith, and discipline on his...
Minister asserts polls will be held once coalition government's constitutional term ends completion
Moonis Elahi says date of vote of confidence will be finalised by Imran Khan
Development unfolds at PM Shehbaz's residence in presence of party's lawmakers from Punjab
Joint investigation team to include members from ISI, IB
PTI senator's earlier plea was dismissed by trial court judge Azam Khan