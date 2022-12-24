Meghann Fahy and rumoured beau Leo Woodall reportedly bonded as Eminem ‘stans’

Eminem has ‘stans’ among The White Lotus cast.

According to an article published in New Yorker, Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall bonded together as 'Slim Shady stans.'

“He can do all the freestyles from the film!” shared the actress, 32.

Fans began speculating earlier this month that Fahy and Woodall — who play Daphne and Jack, respectively — were dating given their flirtatious social media interactions, via Us Magazine.



Fahy had visited Eminem’s Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant last month, a nine-day-only “pop-up experience” in SoHo, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the movie 8 Mile, per New Yorker.

Captivated by the merchandise that was on sale, Fahy, 32, shared that he “loved” Slim Shady’s “Merch.” At the Merchandise stall, Fahy bought two T-shirts promoting a showdown between B-Rabbit (Eminem) and his nemesis, Papa Doc (Anthony Mackie).

She bought one for herself and one for her costar Leo Woodall, the British actor she got close to while filming the show in in Sicily. “We lived there for, like, two and a half months, and we all hung out with each other a tonne, because it was like a ghost town,” she said.

In an in-person interview with the outlet, Fahy shared that she considers herself to be an Eminem connoisseur. Her go-to karaoke song is Stan, a menacing epic about an abusive loner who is obsessed with a famous rapper. “It’s not his fastest song,” Fahy said of the hit song Stan. “But I do think, from a storytelling perspective, it is one of his best.”

Juxtaposing her karaoke experience to the southern alternative in Massachusetts, the actress found that Eminem karaoke was ‘less obnoxious.’

Describing her experience watching 8 Mile the first time, Fahy recalled, “Oh, it was in 2002, and I had, like, a sexual awakening. My friend and I had to watch it in a closet, because we were not supposed to be watching it.”