Saturday December 24, 2022
Edward Norton's Tom Cruise on-screen look surprised 'Glass Onion' director

By Web Desk
December 24, 2022
'Glass Onion' star Edward Norton dons Tom Cruise 'Magnolia' look

Edward Norton surprised Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery director Rian Johnson when he dressed Tom Cruise's most iconic on-screen character in the film.

According to Business Insider, the filmmaker revealed, "He and Jenny Eagan, our costume designer, came up with the look, and I had no idea," Johnson told Insider. "I started cracking up. But then I thought, 'Is this too much?' I also thought, 'What is Paul going to think of this?' Hopefully he takes it in the right spirit."

In the whodunnit film's flashback scene, where the 53-year-old sported Cruise's exact look in 1999's Magnolia, on the point where various major characters meet up and discuss their shared destinies.

Norton's choice was not a dig to Cruise; however, it was just one example of how Johnson and the cast had fun on the set of Glass Onion.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is streaming on Netflix after a one-week semi-wide theatrical engagement over Thanksgiving.

The Knives Out sequel received critical acclaim, especially the screenplay, direction, and performances of Craig, Norton, and Monáe was lauded.