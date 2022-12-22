Prince Andrew loses key role to Queen Consort Camilla

Queen Consort Camilla has been given a new role which was previously held by King Charles' brother Prince Andrew till January.

The palace announced New Colonel appointments for Camilla (Grenadier Guards), William (Welsh Guards) and Kate (Irish Guards).



Commenting on Camilla's new role, a royal commentator said, "people wanted a statement from the Palace. They get a statement from the Palace."

Prince Andrew was stripped of his military patronages after being caught in a sex scandal.

The Buckingham Palace also announced the date of King Charles’ official birthday parade, Trooping the Colour: June 17, 2023

It will take place 42 days after the coronation of King Charles who became the king after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth in September 2022.

According to a statement issued by the palace, "Each regiment has a colonel who is normally either royal family member or a senior officer.

Here's the full statement:



