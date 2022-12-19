Drake loses whopping $1million on World Cup final bet after Argentina win

File footage

Drake failed to win $1 million after placing a bet on the 2022 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France on Sunday.



The Canadian rapper, 36, lost the massive amount despite picking Argentina as the match finished level at 2-2 at the end of 90 minutes at the Lusail Stadium, aceshowbiz.com reported.

Drake took to his Instagram Story and posted a screenshot of the bet he made on Stakes. He also revealed that the bet would've earned him $2.75 million if he had won.

The One Dance singer predicted the correct outcome, with Argentina going on to lift the World Cup trophy.

However, he lost out on a technicality as he betted the champion team to beat France in 90 minutes. The penalty shots left Drake in tears as he lost a whopping amount.

Argentina’s victory against France was sealed after a 4-2 penalty shootout.

Drake previously placed a big bet on the Super Bowl, winning $1.4 million. The God’s plan singer, however, took a huge loss after betting $2 million on a UFC fight during UFC 281 on November 12 in New York.