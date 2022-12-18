Prince William ‘will not connect’ with Prince Harry after Netflix blow

file footage

Prince William has reportedly refused connect with his brother Prince Harry again, after he levelled major claims against William and the Royal family in general in his Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan

As per Mirror UK, mutual friends of Prince William and Harry believe that the Prince of Wales ‘has no intention of connecting with Harry any time soon’, especially after Harry, in his Netflix show, insinuated that William ‘bullied’ him and Meghan Markle out of the Royal Family.

Prince Harry also claimed in the six-episode docuseries that Prince William ‘screamed’ at him during a family meeting called to discuss Harry and Meghan’s departure from the Royal Family and the UK.

Talking to The Times about the comments, a friend of William’s said: “I don’t think a great deal has really surprised anyone. It has been pretty obvious that things have been very strained for a while. There is sadness at where things currently are with his brother.”

This comes amid reports that Prince Harry and Meghan are willing to meet with members of the Royal Family to talk about their ‘issues’.