Stormzy argues with airport staff after ‘passport issue’ before flight to Qatar

British rapper Stormzy reportedly argued with the airport staff on his way to Qatar for World Cup final.

According to reports, the 29-year-old rapper was stopped by the staff who apparently noted a “passport issue” as he tried to board a flight to Qatar.

The Sun reported that the rap star was really upset with the staff. A video emerged of the Croydon-born star in which he can be heard saying: “The same passport. I’ve got one passport,' while waving to the check-in staff.”

Moreover, a witness also confirmed: “It looked like the staff were making the point there was some sort of passport issue.” They added: “He was very frustrated.”

The witness also shared that Stormzy then left the airport and got into a waiting car.