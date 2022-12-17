Priyanka Chopra pays tribute to Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ in Insta post

Priyanka Chopra shared a touching tribute to Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' on her Instagram story.

Priyanka posted a photo of Stephen and wrote, "Still processing this. You gave so much to the world." She also added, "You just never know what someone is going through. Rest in peace and love tWitch. You truly were a light. My condolences to @allisonholker and the children (red heart emoji)."

Earlier, his wife Allison Holker Boss said in a statement to People magazine, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Police discovered Boss’ body in a Los Angeles hotel room after his wife reported that he had left home without his car, which was unlike him.