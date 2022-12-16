Kate Middleton makes shocking revelations about her singing skills

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has made shocking revelations about her singing skills, saying she needed more practice singing.
Prince William’s sweetheart revealed this as she chatted with guests during her Together At Christmas concert on Thursday.
Kate Middleton looked relaxed and laughing during the event with her husband Prince William and children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
While, laughing and joking with the guests, Kate was heard telling singer Alfie Boe about her own musical skills, saying she needed more practice singing.
Kate Middleton said, “On the piano you can slightly hide away a bit more than you can do singing.”
The Princess of Wales continued, “Actually my children probably wouldn’t forgive me – I’m not sure whether they think I’ve got a particularly good singing voice. I’ll have to have some lessons.”
King Charles and Camilla arrived at Westminster Abbey for Together at Christmas concert organized by Kate Middleton