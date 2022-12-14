Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' collects INR 1,5 crore on Day 26

Drishyam 2, a recently released movie starring Ajay Devgn, kept up its impressive box office performance by earning INR 1.5 crore on its 26th day in theatres, according to the Hindustan Times.
As per reports, the film minted INR 1.5 crore on its 26th day in theatres. This takes the film's total collection to around INR 212.9 crore in 26 days.
Considering the current numbers and positive reviews coming from the film, Drishyam 2 is expected to continue running in the theatres for at least a week more.
Drishyam 2 is a sequel to the hit 2017 thriller Drishyam which was directed by Nishikant Kamat and starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Rajat Kapoor in the lead roles. The film was a remake of a 2013 Malayalam film of the same name starring Mohanlal in the lead role.
Drishyam 2 is directed by Abhishek Pathak and is set to have its theatrical release on November 18, 2022. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, and Shriya Saran in the lead roles.
Karan Johar says his family keeps him grounded
Kate Middleton’s upcycled fashion choice for the Wales’ Christmas card photo has enchanted Royal fans
Netflix sci-fi series star Sadie Sink looks back at her emotional last day with Brendan Fraser at The Whale’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have all eyes on them with their ongoing Netflix series
Jerry Bruckheimer says he is ‘working on’ Johnny Depp’s return to 'Pirates of the Caribbean' franchise
Meghan Markle’s ‘hatred and jealousy’ for Kate Middleton pushed her into her Netflix show, a royal expert claimed