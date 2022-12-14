Kate Middleton’s upcycled Christmas card look enchants royal fans

file footage

Kate Middleton’s style game has always been the talk of town, however, her upcycled fashion choice for the Wales’ Christmas card photo has left Royal fans enchanted.



The Prince and Princess of Wales’ cheery Christmas card for this year, taken by Matt Porteous, features the family of five, including kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis walking hand-in-hand at their country home Anmer Hall, Norfolk.

While the whole of the Wales clan appears positively beaming, Kate’s broderie anglaise blouse seemed to steal the show.

According to OK! Magazine, the Princess of Wales’ attire featured classic skinny jeans paired with the gorgeous M.i.H Jeans top which, as per hawkeyed royal fans, she has rocked more than once before!

Kate was first seen in the cream needlework top at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019, where she paired it with camel coloured Massimo Dutti trousers. She then brought the shirt out of her closet again in 2020 during a Zoom call alongside husband Prince William.

The Princess of Wales’ skinny jeans were also the point of discussion in their social media comments section, with one royal fan commenting, “If Kate says skinny jeans are still in style, then I’m in!”