Nicole Kidman opens up about beauty secret to age-defying skin: ‘anti-ageing serums’

Nicole Kidman has recently spilled the secret about her “age-defying porcelain skin”.



On Monday, the Australia actress took to Instagram stories and opened up about her skincare routine by showing the inside of her beauty box. It consisted of anti-ageing serums from plant-based beauty brand Seratopical.

In a paid clip shared on her social media account, the Bewitched star could be seen using the Radiant Face & Neck Serum. She also showed another favourite product, the Clarity Foaming Cleanser, which she used for cleansing her face and neck.

Nicole then took out Adoring Eye Serum, which she applied at the end of her routine.

In earlier interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the Stoker actress revealed that she relied on the use of daily sunscreen, multi-tasking makeup and beauty supplements to maintain her appearance.

“As a fair-skinned girl, I've worn sun cream since I was a kid," she remarked.

Other than that, Nicole also disclosed that she uses Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF100 on her face every day.

Meanwhile, The Hours actress added that she never forgets to take her makeup off by “double-cleansing” her face and neck every night.