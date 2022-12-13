Ranveer Singh to the rescue: Actor protects a crying child in crowd, video goes viral

Ranveer Singh starrer 'Cirkus' is directed by Rohit Shetty

Ranveer Singh melts heart as he saves a crying kid from the crowd during the promotion of his upcoming film Cirkus.

Singh along actor Varun Sharma and director Rohit Shetty visited Malad Masti Centre in Mumbai for the promotions. The team received tremendous love and was welcomed by a massive crowd.

During the visit, Ranveer spotted a child was crying out loud in the crowd as he got separated from his parents.

The moment the Gunday actor noticed the crying child, he bent on his knees to console him and also gave him a hug. Later on, he picked him up on his shoulders and took him out of the crowd.

See video:

This act has been making the fans go gaga. One of his fan clubs wrote: “Ranveer Singh picked up and carried a young child to protect him from the crowd at the @maladmastievent. Ranveer is a good soul that my heart can’t handle. Such a gem!”



Meanwhile, another fan wrote: “Awww Wowww that's so sweet of you yaar Super Star RS. Love you, Hero.”

Reportedly, the child got in touch with his parents again.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus is a Rohit Shetty’s directorial film that also features; Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hedge, Varun Sharma, Johnny Lever and many more, reports PinkVilla.