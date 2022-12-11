Prince Harry’s ‘creepy’ caparisons of Diana, Meghan Markle ‘need to stop’

File Footage

Prince Harry has been issued an urgent warning about not seeing Princess Diana’s essence in Meghan Markle.



This accusation has been issued by the host for Sky News Australia Rita Panahi.

She urged him to address the ‘creepy’ factor of comparing his mother to his wife, candidly.



She even went as far as to say that Prince Harry “has got to stop” this, because “its frankly a little bit creepy.”

This comes shortly after Prince Harry spoke at length about the similarities he senses between his mother Diana and wife Meghan Markle.

The revelations, made on Harry & Meghan, claimed at the time, “So much of what Meghan is and how she is, is so similar to my mom.”

“She has the same compassion, she has the same empathy, she has the same confidence. She has this warmth about her.”