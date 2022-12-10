Top 10 best songs of 2022 that listeners couldn’t stop playing: Full list

Musically, the year 2022 was a blast. Among many hits and misses, there were artists who made their comeback, and other who achieved plenty of milestones.
Apart from chart-topping hits from Beyonce, Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, fans were delighted to see the return of Rihanna after a six-year hiatus from music. Moreover, TikTok was a pretty active component in making songs go viral. With Charlie Puth getting his listeners addicted to his music before even the album was released to Meghan Trainor’s catchy music making listeners jump on the TikTok dance bandwagon.
So, as 2022 nears its end, here is a list of top 10 popular song followed by some special mentions.
As It Was by Harry Styles
Made You Look by Meghan Trainor
Light Switch by Charlie Puth
Lift me Up by Rihanna
Less Than Zero by The Weeknd
Shivers by Ed Sheeran
Vegas by Doja Cat
I Ain’t Worried by OneRepublic
While were played and replayed many times, here are some special mentions that listeners could not get enough of.
