Top 10 best songs of 2022 that listeners couldn’t stop playing: Full list

10 Best Songs of 2022 that listeners couldn’t stop playing

Musically, the year 2022 was a blast. Among many hits and misses, there were artists who made their comeback, and other who achieved plenty of milestones.

Apart from chart-topping hits from Beyonce, Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, fans were delighted to see the return of Rihanna after a six-year hiatus from music. Moreover, TikTok was a pretty active component in making songs go viral. With Charlie Puth getting his listeners addicted to his music before even the album was released to Meghan Trainor’s catchy music making listeners jump on the TikTok dance bandwagon.

So, as 2022 nears its end, here is a list of top 10 popular song followed by some special mentions.

Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift

As It Was by Harry Styles



Made You Look by Meghan Trainor



BREAK MY SOUL by Beyoncé

Light Switch by Charlie Puth



Lift me Up by Rihanna



Less Than Zero by The Weeknd



Shivers by Ed Sheeran



Vegas by Doja Cat



I Ain’t Worried by OneRepublic



While were played and replayed many times, here are some special mentions that listeners could not get enough of.



Special Shout-out list