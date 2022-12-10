Meghan Markle, Prince Harry love days are numbered?, Duke finally opens up about divorce rumours

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has finally opened up about rift and divorce rumours with wife Meghan Markle, saying, “we don't repeat the same mistakes that perhaps our parents made.”



The California-based royal couple rejected the rumours in the first part of their Netflix documentary, released on Thursday.

Netflix released the first three episodes in a six-part documentary series on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, showing how the couple met and the problems they say they faced as part of Britain's royal family.

At one point, Prince Harry says about Meghan, “She sacrificed everything she ever knew, the freedom that she had, to join me in my world. And then pretty soon after that I ended up sacrificing everything that I know to join her in her world.”

About bringing up their children Archie and Lilibet, and parents’ divorces, Prince Harry said: “What's most important for the two of us is to make sure we don't repeat the same mistakes that perhaps our parents made.”

The Duke’s statement came amid speculations there is a rift between Meghan and Harry and that all is not well in their marriage.

A psychic had even predicted that Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle love days are numbered.