Julia Roberts pays tribute to George Clooney as she wears a dress adorned with his face

Renowned actress Julia Roberts showed her support for versatile actor George Clooney at the prestigious Kennedy Center Honours by wearing a custom dress adorned with the actor's face.

Julia's long black gown featured framed photos of the star throughout his career - from early headshots to his role as Doug Ross on ER and a famous polka-dot photoshoot for a magazine.

The star-studded event was attended by other celebrities and political figures, including Matt Damon, Patti LaBelle, Sean Penn, US Vice President Kamala Harris, Sheryl Crow, Garth Brooks, Sacha Baron Cohen and Sesame Street's Big Bird.

Clooney was also teased on stage by his Ocean's 11 co-star Matt Damon, who recalled the actor once "stole Bill Clinton's stationery and wrote fake notes to actors saying how much the president loved their movies".

The actor, who got his big break in ER and went on to become a film star in movies like Out Of Sight, Three Kings, O Brother Where Art Thou? and Up In The Air, was also honoured by his father, Nick, who said: "George's best and most important work is still ahead of him."