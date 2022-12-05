Govt announces closure of National Flood Response Centre as platform ‘completes mission’

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal addressing the media in Lahore. — PID/File

The federal government on Monday announced the closure of the platform of the National Flood Response Centre (NFRC) across the country after “successfully completing the mission of emergency response”.

Speaking at the NFRC in Islamabad today, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said that the process of rehabilitation and reconstruction will be carried out under a new format and institutionalised setting to build a climate-resilient and adaptable infrastructure.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif established the NFRCC in August to better articulate and synergize flood relief efforts during the rescue, relief and rehabilitation/reconstruction activities amid devastating floods in the country.

Speaking about damages incurred due to floods, Iqbal said a framework has been prepared to make Pakistan a climate-resilient country. The framework will also be presented to the international community for their support, he added.

The PML-N leader pointed out that the Centre, federating units, armed forces, and other institutions successfully tackled the immediate challenge posed by the recent devastating floods. As a result of this synergy, we managed to mitigate the effect of the catastrophe.

The minister pointed out that the floods caused damage of over $30 billion, which is 10% of the country's GDP. He said Balochistan and Sindh provinces witnessed the worst destruction. He urged donors to continue to help the flood victims until the complete rehabilitation of the affectees.

He said the establishment of a loss and damage fund at the Climate Summit in Sharm Al Sheikh is a big triumph as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and leaders of other developing nations strongly presented their case.

The minister said Pakistan is one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change and help is being sought from the international community to cope with this challenge.

On December 1, Iqbal announced that Pakistan is all set to share a framework based on Resilient, Recovery, Reconstruction, and Rehabilitation (4RFs) with international partners next week before it formally presents the document at Donors Conference.

The planning minister made an announcement to this effect while chairing a meeting with donors for the implementation of 4RFs after the completion of the Post-Disaster Need Assessment (PDNA) in the aftermath of severe floods in Pakistan.

“Next week the comprehensive framework will be shared with the partners so they can study it and their valuable feedback will help the ministry to proceed further,” said Iqbal, while urging the international partners to continue to support Pakistan in the rehabilitation phase.