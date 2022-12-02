In pictures: Visionary journalist President of Geo and Jang Imran Aslam

Imran Aslam, Group President of Geo and Jang, has passed away at 70 years of age, Geo News reported Friday.
The veteran journalist, scriptwriter, thespian, voice-over artist and TV network head had been ill for some time and was undergoing treatment at a local hospital.
He was chief news editor and senior editor at The News.
He was part of the Geo launch team. Geo News, Geo Entertainment and Geo Super were launched under his guidance. The visionary journalist was also a founding member of Pakistan's prominent English newspaper The News.
Aside from journalism, Aslam wrote more than 60 successful plays that graced the stage and television.
Take a look at the chipper photos of the journalist:
