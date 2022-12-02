Lt Gen Faiz Hamid's early retirement reportedly approved by PM Shehbaz

Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid. — ISPR/File

ISLAMABAD: Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid's application for early retirement was approved by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday, Geo News reported, citing sources.

On November 28, Lt Gen Hamid sent his application to the General Headquarters for early retirement. It was then forwarded to the Prime Minister’s Office for approval via the defence ministry.

Lt Gen Hamid served as DG ISI and corps commander Peshawar during the PTI government. He was later posted as the Bahawalpur corps commander.

Hamid's announcement came on the heels of Chief of General Staff (CGS) Lt General Azhar Abbas's similar decision.

The two top army men were among the six candidates recommended for the office of the chief of army staff to succeed General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who retired on November 29, 2022.

However, the PM selected General Asim Munir, who assumed command of the armed forces on the same day.