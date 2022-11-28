Lt Gen Faiz Hamid seeks GHQ's approval for early retirement: sources

Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed. — ISPR/File

Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid — former spy chief and the current commander of Bahawalpur Corps — submits an application seeking early retirement to General Headquarters (GHQ) for approval, Geo News reported Monday, citing sources.



The development comes days after the federal government appointed General Asim Munir as the next chief of army staff and Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff committee (CJCSC).

Lt Gen Hamid was the director-general of ISI while Imran Khan was prime minister. He was also among the six army officers nominated by the General Headquarters for the army chief's post.

Pakistan Army’s Chief of General Staff (CGS) Lt Gen Azhar Abbas, according to his brother, has also sought early retirement. He was also among the senior-most officers.

CGS Lt Gen Abbas decided to bid farewell, seeking early retirement, his brother confirmed to Geo News on Friday.

“I confirm that Lt Gen Azhar Abbas has sought earlier retirement to maintain his grace, honour and dignity as a decorated officer of the Pakistan Army,” he said.

"Known for his professionalism, farsightedness and leadership, Lt Gen Azhar Abbas has decided to bid farewell, seeking early retirement — true to his personality," Geo News reported, citing a trusted family source.