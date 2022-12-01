Ayushmann Khurrana fulfills dream of Dehli Street Singer

Ayushmann Khurrana jams with a Dehli street singer

Ayushmann Khurrana, has fulfilled a Dehli based street singer dream of singing with him in an impromptu jamming session.

Shivam is a street singer who casts the magic spell through his melodious voice and captivating guitar, claimed that Pani Da Rang, sung by Ayushmann Khurrana for his feature film Viky Donor is his favorite song. He covered it on his Instagram channel and Ayushmann noticed it. Being the star he is, he showed up on the street and sang along with Shivam.

Ayushmann promised to meet him during Dehli promotions of An Action Hero and he fulfilled his promise. Shivam later took to his Instagram and shared the video of him singing with Ayushmann.





On the work front, Ayushmann’s film An Action Hero will be out in theatres on 12th December.