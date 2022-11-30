Azam Nazeer Tarar assumes charge as federal law minister again

Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar welcomed by officials at the Ministry of Law and Justice in Islamabad. — Courtesy Radio Pakistan

PML-N Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar has assumed charge as the federal minister for law and justice once again.



Senior officials of the Ministry of Law and Justice welcomed him in office.

Tarar had stepped down as the law minister last month citing “personal reasons” after which the federal government appointed Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in his place, handing him the additional portfolio apart from economic affairs.



After over a month, the PM asked federal ministers to ask Tarar to continue serving as the law minister and that he would not accept his resignation, The News reported.

The federal ministers, including Ishaq Dar, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Saad Rafique and Marriyum Aurangzeb, had met with the senator at his residence and conveyed the prime minister’s message.

After discussion with the federal ministers, Tarar had spoken to his bar colleagues. Following his conversation with them, the PML-N leader decided to return to the cabinet.