Iggy Azalea reveals she missed a movie 'opportunity' due to her back surgery

Iggy Azalea revealed that she recently went through an operation that was supposed to be a ‘mundane’ back surgery, but it wasn’t just.

The rapper tweeted about the incident on Monday, November 28, 2022, detailing her condition, also highlighting that she couldn’t walk for three weeks.

However, her complications in the surgery cost her an opportunity to lose a chance to be in a movie. “Obviously I won’t be in any movie,” she in a Twitter thread. “Missed that opportunity (damn it!) But I’m just thankful to be seeing the light at the end of the tunnel now.”

She added that she was ‘seriously’ going “get into [her] fitness after this” as she values her “body in a whole new way after this experience.”

While the rapper kept mum about what role was offered to her, she detailed how the surgery changed a number of her plans.

“Wanna hear a crazy story? I was supposed to travel to Australia and film a movie but right before I left I had what I thought would be a rather mundane surgery on my back to fix the issues I had after touring two summers in a row on an injury…,” she wrote.

“It didn’t end up being very mundane because I had complications with my recovery & [sic] ended up in bed hooked up to a million machines and in so much pain there are about 3 days I actually just can’t remember at all.”

Azalea recounted that she did not walk unless she had to use the bathroom, which she alluded to be another struggle, and not walking for three weeks made her ‘weak.’

However, while the rapper has been cleared by the doctor to “get up and start moving again,” she has someone who has been helping with her workouts which she dubbed as being “so sad.”

“It’s been very mentally challenging to suddenly not be able to do anything for yourself and have no answers about when you will recover. That was the hardest part but all the [doctors] have been so happy with how quickly I’m getting better now that I’m back moving [and] walking,” she shared.

While she still can’t fly to Australia for vacations, Azalea concluded on a good note saying that the vacation will eventually happen.