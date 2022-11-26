Victoria Beckham is 'smart' but 'controlling', says Beckhams football friend

Victoria Beckham dominating personality is laid bare by a former lawyer.
Nancy Dell'Olio, who had dated sportsmen manager Sven-Göran Eriksson, says she had a chance to spend some time with Posh Beckham and reveals the mother-of-four was intimidated by her.
Nancy tells Tatler : "They were all quite intimidated by my presence. It's one thing to be the wife of the footballer - I was with the manager. We spent one or two evenings together in the hotel, but I had a different sort of routine."
Despite distancing herself from the group, Nancy admits she spent a little bit of time with Victoria, due to the Spice Girl singer's husband David being the England captain at the time
"I spent a little bit more time with Victoria. She is a lovely, lovely person. Very quiet and reserved - smart and a bit controlling. She is a person who loves to have a good time."
This confession comes amid Vic's ongoing fud with daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz.
