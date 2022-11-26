 
Victoria Beckham is 'smart' but 'controlling', says Beckhams football friend

Victoria Beckham strict personality is being unveiled for former friend

By Web Desk
November 26, 2022
Victoria Beckham dominating personality is laid bare by a former lawyer.

Nancy Dell'Olio, who had dated sportsmen manager Sven-Göran Eriksson, says she had a chance to spend some time with Posh Beckham and reveals the mother-of-four was intimidated by her.

Nancy tells Tatler : "They were all quite intimidated by my presence. It's one thing to be the wife of the footballer - I was with the manager. We spent one or two evenings together in the hotel, but I had a different sort of routine."

Despite distancing herself from the group, Nancy admits she spent a little bit of time with Victoria, due to the Spice Girl singer's husband David being the England captain at the time

"I spent a little bit more time with Victoria. She is a lovely, lovely person. Very quiet and reserved - smart and a bit controlling. She is a person who loves to have a good time."

This confession comes amid Vic's ongoing fud with daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz.