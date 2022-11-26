Robbers loot man in Karachi

The picture shows two policemen. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Armed men looted $50,000 (almost Rs11.2 million) from a man in the Clifton area of Karachi, police said Friday.

According to reports, Zulfiqar Ali — who returned to Pakistan from abroad on November 19 — was on his way home after withdrawing cash from a bank situated in Clifton’s Block-5 when the unidentified armed men riding on two motorcycles intercepted him and looted $50,000 in cash from him on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the suspects managed to flee from the scene.

Ali told the journalists: “I returned to Karachi from abroad on November 19 and contacted the bank on November 21 for withdrawal of the cash. The bank’s administration handed over the amount on November 24.”

The citizen said that when he reached near Boat Basin, the bandits deprived him of his hard-earned money.

The police officials said that a case has been registered in this regard at the Boat Basin Police Station. The officials further added that the police were investigating the case from all aspects.