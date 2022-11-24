Pakistan, Ethiopia complete groundwork for opening of direct flights

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari meets Ambassador Jemal Beker Abdula, the first resident ambassador of Ethiopia in Islamabad on November 24, 2022. — Twitter/@BBhuttoZardari

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Ethiopia Jemal Beker Abdula Thursday informed the Foreign Minister of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari about the groundwork completed by both governments for the opening of direct flights between Pakistan and Ethiopia.



“The Ethiopia Airlines will soon be flying in Pakistan and start its operations from Karachi in a first phase,” he said during a meeting held today.

Pakistan and Ethiopia also agreed to enhance collaboration between the two countries to address the challenges related to climate change.

During the meeting, both dignitaries reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Ethiopia and also discussed ways to enhance these ties by strengthening bilateral, regional and multilateral cooperation.

The Ethiopian envoy offered condolence over the precious loss of lives of people in the recent flash floods that hit Pakistan due to climate change.

“Ethiopia stands by Pakistan and expresses solidarity with the people in such trying times. We have extended support to Pakistan in the backdrop of recent floods and will continue to do so in future,” the ambassador remarked.

He said the government of Ethiopia would work together with the Pakistani government in addressing climate-related issues such as floods, food insecurity and others.

The envoy briefed the foreign minister about the green legacy initiative of Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed and agreed to share his government’s experiences with Pakistan for ensuring a green and prosperous future for the Pakistani people to complement the effort undergoing.

He also briefed Bilawal about the business, trade and investment opportunities in Ethiopia for Pakistani businessmen.

“Pakistan can import coffee, tea, pulses, oil seeds and beans from Ethiopia and likewise surgery equipment, construction material, textile, sugar and pharmaceutical products can be exported to the Ethiopia markets,” the envoy mentioned.

He informed the foreign minister that his country was grateful to Pakistan for voting against politically motivated sanctions on Ethiopia in the United Nations Human Rights Council. “We are thankful to Pakistan for its unwavering support to Ethiopia in difficult times.”

The ambassador also highlighted the collective efforts of Pakistan and Ethiopia for global peace and security.

He said Ethiopia wanted ideal relations with Pakistan and stressed south-south cooperation for the progress and development of the developing countries.

The envoy also invited the foreign minister to be part of the Pakistani business delegation which would soon be flying to Ethiopia for exploring business, trade and investment opportunities.

On the other hand, Bilawal acknowledged the support of the Ethiopian government to Pakistan on climate change issues and welcomed the opening of the Ethiopian embassy in Pakistan which will advance the mutual bilateral, regional and multilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries and take the already flourishing relationship to a high level.

He further also noted the keen interests of his country to strengthen cooperation with Africa on all fronts through the ‘Look into Africa Policy Initiative.’

Moreover, Bilawal underscored the need to boost south-south cooperation and collaboration to enhance development and economic growth while tackling the challenges encountered the developing countries.

He said the direct flights between Ethiopia and Pakistan would open a new era of enhanced cooperation between Pakistan and Africa.