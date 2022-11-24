Contempt case: Interior ministry tells SC Imran Khan's response 'wholly inaccurate'

PTI chief Imran Khan waves hands to supporters along with other senior party leaders during its long march. — AFP/File

PTI Chairman Imran Khan's response in the contempt case was "factually incorrect and wholly inaccurate", the Ministry of Interior informed the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday.



The contempt case was heard by a five-member SC bench — headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi.

The government had filed a plea against Khan for violating the SC's order during the long march in May, wherein the court restricted him from holding the protests between the H-9 and G-9 areas of Islamabad.

When the SC sought Khan's response, he told the apex court that he was unaware of any “statement or undertaking” given by his party leadership on his behalf related to the May 25 march.

The interior ministry submitted an earlier report saying that the PTI chief knew about the court's orders, but in a new submission, it has provided detailed evidence to back its claim.

In the latest response, the Ministry of Interior has provided tweets, video messages, and call records to the Supreme Court, showing that the PTI chief and his leadership were well-aware of the orders.

"Factual assertions made by [Khan] are factually incorrect and wholly inaccurate," the ministry said as it submitted live videos, video messages, live calls, live feeds on social media, tweets etc, from the official social media accounts of PTI senior leadership.



The ministry said through its evidence, "it is evident that false and incorrect statements" have been made before the court by Khan as he and his party "willfully, intentionally and in contemptuous disregard of the order, engaged in urging and leading the supporters and workers to reach D Chowk, inter alia, causing loss of property and violating fundamental rights of the public at large".

It further added that the PTI chief has assured the apex court of following its orders in letter and spirit, however, the acts of the former prime minister indicate otherwise.

The ministry said that the PTI submitted an application to on May 23 hold a jalsa on May 25, but the district administration rejected the application. It added that despite not having permission, the PTI still marched on.

In view of PTI's disregard for the orders, the ministry urged the apex court to initiate contempt proceedings against the former prime minister.

The case

On October 13, the federal government filed a contempt of court plea against PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the Supreme Court over his long march call to Islamabad.

In its petition, the federal government told the apex court that the PTI chief is making announcements of marching towards Islamabad, which was a violation of a court order.

“Imran Khan is making announcements to attack Islamabad,” says the plea. It urged the top court to direct the PTI chief to ensure the implementation of its orders related to protests and sit-ins.

The petition has been filed by the interior ministry on behalf of the federal government.