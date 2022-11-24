Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson enjoy Friendsgiving dinner amid rumoured romance

Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson reportedly joined friends for a holiday dinner.



Bumble’s chief brand officer, Selby Drummond, shared an Instagram photo showing the model and the Saturday Night Live alum sitting at the table with a few other guests over a Thanksgiving feast, per Page Six.

EmRata was tagged in the now-deleted photo, which was re-posted by gossip Instagram Deux Moi. Another Instagram fan account pete_emrata_fanpage reposted the snap.

The image shows a group sitting at a big table surrounded by friends. While one can spot Pete on the table EmRata is not visible in the image, however, the post shows that the model had been tagged in the photo sitting a little further from rumoured new beau.

Pete Davidson and the model were spotted together for the first time as Davidson celebrated his 29th birthday on November 16, 2022. In photos obtained by Page Six, the pair shared a sweet embrace after she arrived at Davidson’s Brooklyn home with a special gift in-hand.



Previously, Davidson was dating reality star Kim Kardashian for nine months until they broke up in August. According to the outlet, Emily also liked a photo posted by Kim, showing her apparent support for his ex.

Last week, their relationship was seemingly confirmed when a source told Us Weekly that they had been seeing each other for a few months. The insider claimed at the time that they are “in the very early stages, but both really like each other” and that “Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is.”

Days later, the pair was photographed getting cosy together in New York City, seemingly confirming the buzz about their romance.