Pak-Afghan trade restored at Chaman border after over a week's closure

In this photograph taken on January 7, 2017, Pakistan security personnel look on as travellers wait to cross the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan at Chaman. — AFP

The Pak-Afghan trade and cross-border movement at Chaman border has been restored after more than a week's closure since the armed attack from Afghanistan that martyred a Frontier Corps (FC) soldier and injured another two.



Security forces personnel from Pakistan and Afghanistan shook hands after the reopening of the border crossing.

The civil and military border forces of Pakistan and Afghanistan had agreed to reopen the border crossing — known as Friendship Gate — today (Monday) for all types of trade and communication.

Trade activities and other cross-border movements were halted under the border closure after unidentified armed men opened fire on the Pakistani security troops from inside Afghanistan, martyring an FC soldier and injuring two others on November 13.

Customs officials said that customs clearance and immigration operations have been resumed. They said that the export of fresh stock of Pakistani dry fruits to Central Asia, and import of tomatoes and onions from Afghanistan has also been restored through the Friendship Gate.

Meanwhile, the authorities said that the security forces on both sides of the border have been put on high alert.

The authorities from both countries agreed to reopen the border today (Monday) after talks in multiple flag meetings. In the latest emergency flag meeting, they also agreed to foil subversion and deploy unarmed personnel from both countries.



During the meeting, the Afghan delegation condemned the firing incident and promised to arrest and punish those involved.

A 10-member delegation from Pakistan had attended the meeting.