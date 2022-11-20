Meghan Markle 'needs more quid' to be US President: Expert

Meghan Markle is urged to have a hard skin if she wants to enter US politics.
Royal author Tessa Dunlop told TalkTV that the Duchess of Sussex is looking for a window to enter the White House.
"Historically, America has always been envious of the tinsel and the mystique that comes with our Royal Family.
"They have in effect an elective kinship, Meghan's got the prince and now she just needs to get herself into position to get into the White House."
Royal expert Robert Jobson notes: "She probably needs a few more quid to be honest.
"When was the last non-multi-billionaire president.
"I think you go back as far as Jimmy Carter.
"They may think that they really have the publicity but Meghan gets bruised quite easily, doesn't she?" he noted.
Kate Middleton and Prince William will reportedly join King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla during the monarch’s...
Experts reveal whether Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are thinking of returning back to the Firm
Prince Harry wanted to spend more time with Queen Elizabeth II before death
Princess Charlene, on Saturday, November 19, marked Monaco’s National Day with a special post
Shaquille O’Neal aimed at Kanye West during the recent episode of his podcast
Reynolds and Lively share three daughters Betty, 3, Inez, 6, and James, 8, and are expecting a fourth one on the way.